UP Man Sentenced To Life Less Than 2 Months After Raping 4-Year-Old

A rape-accused man in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district was today sentenced to life imprisonment, a mere 55 days after committing the crime. The local police chief cited swift investigation as the chief cause for the quick disbursal of justice in this case.

Arun Kumar was arrested on January 19 from Etawah, 220 kilometres west of Lucknow, following a shootout 24 hours after he raped a four-year-old girl in his village. Kumar was later charged under stringent sections of the POCSO Act, the law dealing with sexual offences against minors.

The Etawah police, in a statement, have said they investigated the case and filed the charge sheet within two weeks of the arrest. Their monitoring cell ensured that all witnesses in the case appeared in court on time, according to the statement.

In a tweet, Etawah police Chief, Akash Tomar, said, "justice had been delivered in record time", attributing this to "constant supervision" and "follow up".

This is Arun. He raped a 4 year old girl in Jan 2021. He was arrested after an encounter with police within 24 hours. He has now been sentenced to life imprisonment within 55 days of the incident due to constant supervision/follow up. Justice has been delivered in record time. pic.twitter.com/SYApMdIDQ0 — Akash Tomar IPS (@akashtomarips) March 16, 2021

A week ago, a court in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district awarded capital punishment to a man who raped an 11-year-old girl last year. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict.

The convict, Bal Govind, had abducted the girl and later raped her in a village in Jaunpur's Madiyahu area. An FIR was registered by the girl's father. In a statement, the UP government said a conviction obtained within seven months was due to effective follow-up of the case by the police in the court.