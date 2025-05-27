Advertisement
UP Man Goes To Mumbai, Attacks Teen Girl With Brick For Not Taking His Calls

An official said the 19-year-old accused allegedly abused her, picked up a brick lying on the roadside and slammed it on her head. He also smashed her mobile phone.

Read Time: 2 mins
UP Man Goes To Mumbai, Attacks Teen Girl With Brick For Not Taking His Calls
The 19-year-old man from Varanasi has been arrested (Representational Image)
Mumbai:

A 19-year-old man from Varanasi has been arrested for allegedly attacking a teenage girl in western Mumbai after she ignored him, a police official said here on Monday.

Accused Rahul Singh targeted the 17-year-old girl at Gosalia Road in Sanjay Nagar of Kandivali (West) on May 24 when she was walking with a friend.

Singh allegedly abused her, picked up a brick lying on the roadside and slammed it on her head. He also smashed her mobile phone, the official said.

The teen sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the civic-run Shatabdi Hospital. During the probe, police learnt that Singh, a resident of Varanasi, came to Mumbai as the girl was not taking his calls, the official said, adding that the two know each other very well.

The accused has been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. A probe is underway, the official said. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

