UP Labourer Gets Trapped In Crusher Plant Machine, Dies: Cops

A labourer died after getting trapped in a machine of a crusher plant in UP, police said on Saturday.

Panwadi Station House Officer Shashi Kumar Pandey said that Chhote Lal, 45, a labourer from Maheba village, got stuck in the belt of the crusher machine on Friday.

Other labourers present there brought him out of the pile of ballast under which he had got buried and rushed him to a government hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the SHO said.

The body has been sent for postmortem, he added.

