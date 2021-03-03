'Samajwadi Party's Name Gets Dragged In Every Incident Of Crime. Why?' Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath slammed Akhilesh Yadav's party in the state assembly. (File)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday attacked Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party as he asked, "Why is that the party's name gets dragged into every incident of crime?"

Speaking in the Assembly on the state budget, he took the opportunity to flay the opposition party, a day after allegations were levelled that the accused in a shootout in Hathras was an SP worker, who was out on bail.

"Why is it so that the SP's name gets dragged into every incident of crime? Why?" the Chief Minister asked.

He said the "samajwadi" (socialism) movement has become impractical, but its leaders are not ready to accept the truth.

Yogi Adityanath's remarks came against the backdrop of a 50-year-old man being shot dead in Hathras on Monday allegedly by Gaurav Sharma, an accused out on bail in a molestation case filed in 2018. Gaurav Sharma was accused of molesting the man's daughter.

On Tuesday, Yogi Adityanath had ordered strict action against the accused and directed officials to invoke provisions of the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against them.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, in a tweet on Tuesday, alleged that women in Uttar Pradesh have lost the hope of justice from the state government and tagged a video of a girl.

The state BJP then alleged that the main accused in the Hathras incident is SP worker Gaurav Sharma, who runs his social media pages with the name Gaurav Songra.

SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary, however, rejected the charge, saying, "Gaurav is not a leader of the Samajwadi Party but that of the BJP. There are photographs of Gaurav with BJP leaders to prove this," he said.