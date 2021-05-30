UP Eases Covid Restrictions In Districts With Less Than 600 Active Cases

The Uttar Pradesh government today decided to relax restrictions in districts that currently have less than 600 active Covid cases starting June 1.

Districts with bigger cities such as capital, Lucknow, Noida and Ghaziabad, where the active case count is higher, won't see relaxations in the curbs for now.

According to a government notification, markets in districts that have less than 600 active cases can now open from 7 am to 7 pm on weekdays.

The weekend curfew, however, will continue to be in force and this closure will be used for sanitising market areas in both urban and rural areas.

The notification says that it is mandatory for shopowners, staff and customers to follow Covid protocols such as social distancing and wearing of masks and any violation will invite action. While vegetable markets have been given the go-ahead to open, those in congested areas will be relocated by the administration to open spots.

According to the notification, government departments working on the frontline can function with full attendance. Other government departments have been asked to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

Private offices and industrial units have been allowed to open in adherence to Covid guidelines. Private establishments have been asked to encourage employees to work from home.

The notification says that Covid helpdesks with infrared thermometers, pulse oximeters and hand sanitisers must be set up in private offices, industrial units, airport, railway stations, bus terminals and vegetable markets.

At airport, railway stations and bus terminals, the helpdesks must also have Covid screening and testing facilities.

School, colleges and other educational institutions will continue to remain shut, says the notification, adding that offices in these institutions can open for administrative work.

Banks and insurance firms have been allowed to operate. Restaurants can only provide take-away services. Dhabas along the highway have been given the go-ahead to open in adherence to protocols.

Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools and shopping malls will continue to remain shut.

Religious places can open in these districts but not more than five persons should gather at these places at one time, says the notification.

The guidelines allow marriage functions with a maximum of 25 invitees and strict adherence to Covid protocols and say organisers will be held responsible for violations.