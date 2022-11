A petition seeking that prayers be allowed to the "Shivaling" found inside Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque complex, will be heard by a local court. The petition has also sought that Muslims be banned from the Gyanvapi mosque complex and it be handed over to Hindus.

A fast-track court has said that the petition is "maintainable".

A court in Varanasi is already hearing the main petition related to the Gyanvapi dispute.