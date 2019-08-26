UP Chief Secretary Gets Notice After Schoolchildren Seen Eating Roti-Salt

The children were served salt and rotis in midday meal at a state-run primary school in Mirzapur.

The National Human Rights Commission has issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary after taking cognisance of the salt and rotis served to children in their midday meal at a government-run primary school in Mirzapur, according to a statement.

The commission has sought a detailed report in the matter within four weeks, the statement said.

The notice served by the rights panel comes in the backdrop of children being served salt and rotis in their midday meal at a state-run primary school in Mirzapur, a video of which went viral on social media on Thursday.

The video of the Siyur primary school in Jamalpur block shows a woman distributing rotis and another woman giving salt to children as the midday meal. Authorities have suspended two teachers, apparently in an immediate damage-control exercise.

