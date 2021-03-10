UP BJP Leader Charged For Allegedly Misbehaving With Government Official

Awadhesh Mishra is the vice president of the BJP's Bundelkhand region Kisan Morcha

A BJP leader was charged for allegedly interfering in the work of a government official and misbehaving with him, police said on Wednesday.

An FIR was registered Tuesday against BJP leader Awadhesh Mishra and others on a complaint by Tehsildar Ganesh Prasad in this connection at Bindki police station, said its acting SHO Ashutosh Singh.

In his complaint, the tehsildar alleged that the BJP leader and his associates sought to put pressure on him to add names of people in the voter list for the panchayat elections, the SHO said.

Mr Singh said the BJP leader's wife Rekha Mishra too has lodged a counter-complaint against the tehsildar accusing him of misbehaving with her.

The police are also looking into her complaint, said the SHO.

While Awadhesh Mishra is the vice president of the BJP's Bundelkhand region Kisan Morcha, his wife is the secretary of the BJP nit of the Fatehpur district.