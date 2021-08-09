'Go Out Only When Necessary,' Delhi Court To Unnao Rape Survivor

The case is being heard in Delhi's District and Sessions Court. (Representational)

A Delhi court on Monday directed the Unnao rape victim to go out only when necessary and inform her personal security officers before going out until the final disposal of her matter.

The court said that if survivors or family members wish to go outside Delhi in connection with any pending case, they would communicate it to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Assistant Commandant so that they can be provided with proper security arrangements.

District and Sessions Judge Dharmesh Sharma's direction came while hearing an application filed by the victim.

"Go out only when necessary. You must take precautions until the case is over," the court said.

The victim had filed an application alleging that she and her family were being harassed by the personal security officers deployed to protect her as they are not allowing her to enjoy her liberties.

The court also noted the victim and her personal security officers have agreed to amicably resolve the issue.

Disqualified Uttar Pradesh legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar was convicted in the abduction and rape case. The trial was transferred from Unnao to Delhi on directions of the Supreme Court was carried on a day-to-day basis.

Kuldeep Sengar was sentenced to life imprisonment by the trial court for the offence of raping the minor and he had challenged his conviction and punishment in the High Court.