Family Members Of Unnao Rape Case Witness Tried To Kill Themselves: Cops

Family members of Unnao case witness tried to immolate themselves said the police

Family members of Yunus, the sole witness in the Unnao rape case who died, allegedly tried to immolate themselves in front of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence on Saturday, after they were barred from meeting him. The police have detained them. The 32-year-old died on August 18, allegedly under mysterious circumstances.

"The family of Yunus had come to Lucknow and was adamant about meeting the Chief Minister and getting inside his residence. They have been taken to the Hazratganj Police Station, so that their grievances can be heard and the district concerned be informed about it," said senior officer Vijay Pandey of the Gautampalli Police Station.

Yunus was buried yesterday without the permission of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), who is investigating the case. "The body of Yunus was exhumed; it was sent for post-mortem examination. The body was exhumed in the presence of Qazi sahab," Additional District Magistrate of Unnao, BN Yadav told news agency PTI.

"Viscera will be preserved for pathology and chemical analysis. There was no injury mark on the body. Even the DNA has been kept," said Dr Ashutosh Varshney, one of the doctors who conducted the autopsy of Yunus.

The family however, claims that they were against burial. "The administration was building pressure on us. We did not want the post-mortem to be done as it is against our Shariat," said Jaan Mohammad, the brother of Yunus.

Yunus was imprisoned by the local police after being allegedly framed for possessing illegal firearms. He was a crucial witness in the case registered after the death of the father of the teenager, who was allegedly raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar. The teenager's father died in April after being beaten up, allegedly by Sengar's brother and others.

On July 12, Sengar was formally charged by the CBI for raping the 16-year-old. The CBI has also charged Sengar's brother and four others in connection with the killing of the father in police custody.

(With inputs from ANI & PTI)