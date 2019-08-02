Unnao Case Updates: Supreme Court Decision On Shifting Teen Rape Survivor To AIIMS Today

A bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, also said the CBIprobe into the car crash must be completed in seven days and the rape case in 45 days.

Top Court transferred all the five cases involving the Unnao rape survivor out of UP to Delhi.

New Delhi: 

The Supreme Court on Thursday transferred all the five cases involving the Unnao rape survivor out of Uttar Pradesh to Delhi. The court also directed the Uttar Pradesh government to pay interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the rape survivor by today. A bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, also said the CBI probe into the car crash must be completed in seven days and the rape case in 45 days.

The teenager is battling for her life after a car crash on Sunday. The top court also said the CBI's probe into the car crash must be completed in seven days.

On Thursday, the top court had asked the "responsible" officer of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to appear before it and give details on the status of rape case and the car crash.The CBI is investigating both the cases. 

Here are the live updates on Supreme Court hearing on Unnao rape case:


