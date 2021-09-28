Union Minister L Murugan, Trinamool's Sushmita Dev Elected Unopposed To Rajya Sabha

Sushmita Dev has been elected unopposed for Rajya Sabha.

Union ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and L Murugan were on Monday elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Assam and Madhya Pradesh respectively.

BJP nominee S Selvaganapathy was declared elected unopposed to the lone seat in Rajya Sabha from Puducherry, the first time the party has got representation in the Upper House from the Union Territory, while DMK's two nominees, Kanimozhi NVN Somu and KRN Rajeshkumar, were elected without contest from Tamil Nadu.

Sushmita Dev, who left the Congress and joined the Trinamool Congress a little over a month ago, was declared elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from West Bengal.

Ms Dev, who is the daughter of Congress heavyweight and former union minister Santosh Mohan Dev, is a former Lok Sabha MP from Silchar in Assam.

Senior Congress leader Rajani Patil is also set to be declared elected unopposed to a Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra after the opposition BJP on Monday withdrew its candidate from the next month's bypolls.

Mr Sonowal, the lone candidate in the fray for the Rajya Sabhs seat in Assam, was declared elected to the Upper House of Parliament by the Returning Officer on the last day of withdrawal of nomination.

Accompanied by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP state president Bhabesh Kalita, he collected the election certificate from the Returning Officer in the afternoon from the state assembly premises.

