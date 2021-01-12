Sonia Gandhi Was Only Reading 'Written Speeches' On Farm Reform: Minister

Maybe she (Sonia Gandhi) was only reading them, but could not comprehend: Anurag Thakur

Ahead of Supreme Court verdict on farm laws, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday slammed Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and urged her to revisit her speeches delivered in favour of reforms in the agriculture sector.

Reminding Congress chief Sonia Gandhi about the speeches she had delivered in favour of agriculture reforms, the BJP leader asked her to also listen to her son Rahul Gandhi's press conferences on agriculture reforms.

"My request to Sonia is to listen to her old speeches, to see Rahul Gandhi's press conference. They themselves wanted these reforms in agriculture laws. They wanted accomplishment by implementing them but could not. On the other hand, Modi government always worked for the well being of farmers. Farmers welfare was merged with the agriculture ministry. Be it PM Kisan Yojana, soil testing, irrigation, Modi government did all," he added.

Mr Thakur said few people are misleading farmers. He also expressed hope of a solution to the deadlock over farm laws will be found.

The Congress chief is expected to speak to opposition leaders to evolve a joint strategy on farm laws. He said Sonia Gandhi had delivered speeches on agriculture reforms.

"Maybe because these were written speeches and she was only reading them, but could not comprehend," the Minister said when asked about Congress chief's plan to devise a joint strategy with opposition leaders on farm laws.

BJP leaders have been alleging that Congress is fuelling the farmers' agitation for its political gains.

While listing the schemes rolled out by the Centre for farmers welfare he said, "2 crore Kisan credit cards have been issued during the pandemic. We have also aided earnings of dairies and fisheries. Thousands of crores were given to farmers under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi," added Mr Thakur.

Mr Thakur said that whenever discussions take place, a resolution is found every time. Still hopeful of finding a solution, he advocated talks to find a solution.

"In a democracy, when discussions take place, solutions are found. Senior government ministers are talking to the farmers. We want their income to double," he added.

"Few people are trying to mislead them (farmers) but a majority of farmers are satisfied with these laws and welcomed them. Those who are not satisfied we are trying to clarify their doubts," he added.

This comes a day after the Supreme Court expressed its unhappiness over the way the Central government passed the farm laws and subsequent failure to handle the agitation.

The top court on Monday said the government should have passed these laws after discussing with all stakeholders.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26, 2020, against the farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.