'Serious Investigation On': Health Minister On Covid Re-Infection Cases

India is seriously examining every emerging aspect of the novel coronavirus, which has affected nearly 60 lakh people in the country so far, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said today, while stressing on the cases of re-infection.

While replying to a question by NDTV, the Health Minister explained about the cases of re-infection across the world, which have emerged as a serious worry amid the pandemic. "There are several cases of re-infection from across the world, not just in India. At the moment, the subject is still under serious investigation and doesn't appear to be a serious issue. However, in the health ministry, each and every aspect of COVID-19 that is emerging is being studied," Dr Harsh Vardhan said.

"You can be assured that these reports of re-infection are also being examined. Expert panels working under the ICMR are examining the issue. Although the number of re-infection cases are negligible at the moment, we have completely seized the issue." He made the remarks during an online interaction -"Sunday Samvad"

I asked Health Minister @drharshvardhan about reports of reinfection of Covid 19 in India and how serious is this issue? This is what he replied in his weekly #sundaysamvaadwithdrhvpic.twitter.com/sbU31PRqwh — Akhilesh Sharma (@akhileshsharma1) September 27, 2020

India has logged over 59.92 lakh cases so far; about 88,600 fresh cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, the government said this morning. More than 94,000 patients have died, while over 49 lakh have recovered.

Several cases of Covid re-infection have been reported from Assam and Bengaluru, sparking worry.

At least half a dozen doctors across medical colleges in Assam, who were infected with the coronavirus in the line of duty and had later tested negative, had again developed COVID-19 symptoms and tested positive.

Worlwide, cases of re-infection have been reported from US, Hong Kong and Europe.