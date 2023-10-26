Undertrial Flees From UP Court, Gets Arrested In 3 Hours

He was then tracked down near and taken into custody within three hours. (Representational)

A 34-year-old undertrial sneaked out of police custody from a court in Greater Noida where he was produced on Thursday but was arrested again within three hours, officials said.

Accused Ravi Sharma, who has been lodged in the Luksar jail here since 2021, was brought to the Gangsters Act court in Surajpur around 11.30 am, they added.

"In accordance with the rules, the accused was not handcuffed and he escaped police custody while signing some documents inside the crowded courtroom," an official said.

Soon after the incident, multiple police teams were formed to arrest Sharma, a police spokesperson said.

He was then tracked down near the cane market in Sector 9 in Noida and taken into custody within three hours, the spokesperson added.

A fresh FIR is being lodged against Sharma for fleeing police custody and two police personnel who were with him for court duty are also being named in the case for alleged negligence in their work, a senior official said.

