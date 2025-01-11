Part Of Kannauj Railway Station Collapses In UP, Dozens Feared Trapped

An under-construction building at Kannauj railway station in Uttar Pradesh collapsed on Friday, burying dozens of workers under the debris. The incident occurred while work was underway on a two-storey building as part of a beautification project at the station.

Around 35 workers were present on-site at the time of the accident. Rescue operations led by railway, police, and administrative officials have so far saved 23 workers from the rubble.

"According to preliminary information, the incident occurred when the under-construction shuttering of the roof collapsed," District Magistrate (DM) Shubhrant Kumar Shukl said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

"Our first priority is to rescue the workers who are trapped. We are using all resources at our disposal for the rescue efforts," he added.

The state government has announced compensation of Rs 50,000 to those seriously injured and Rs 5,000 for those who sustained minor injuries. Relief and rescue operations are underway on a war footing, said Northeastern Railway. The State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) has been called in from Lucknow to assist with the rescue work.