'Unbelievable, Visionary': US Commerce Secretary Recounts Her Meeting With PM Modi

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, recounting her recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that India and America would lead the artificial intelligence revolution. Ms Raimondo, who visited India in March, said the best of India was at display during her visit, in terms of culture, tradition and celebrations.

Pictures and video clips of her playing Holi have gone viral on social media and reflect the strong relationship between the US and India.

Addressing a gathering of Indian Americans at the India House, the commerce secretary fondly remembered her Holi celebrations this year in India.

"I was recently in India. I went a day earlier so that I could have the opportunity to participate in Holi. And the defence minister was so gracious to host me with his family," Ms Raimondo said on Saturday.

She also recounted her meeting with PM Modi, calling him a visionary.

"I had an incredible opportunity to spend an hour and a half with Prime Minister Modi. He is the most popular world leader for a reason. He is unbelievable, visionary, and his level of commitment to the people of India is just indescribable," she said.

“He is the most popular wrld leader fr a reason; he is a visionary; & his level of commitment to ppl of🇮🇳is indescribable..his desire to lift ppl out of poverty & move🇮🇳 fwd as a global power is real; & it's happening” ⁦⁦@SecRaimondo⁩ on PM ⁦⁦⁦@narendramodi⁩ pic.twitter.com/SK2oIHpYIK — Taranjit Singh Sandhu (@SandhuTaranjitS) April 16, 2023

Earlier this year, India and the US announced partnerships in the fields of space, defence, semiconductors and next-generation technologies.

The bilateral agreement is another example of the US bolstering ties in strategic areas with New Delhi, while isolating China.