"Don't Think Things (Ties) Have Ever Been As Good": Boris Johnson To PM

UK PM Boris Johnson today thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a 'fantastic welcome' and said his India visit is a 'very auspicious moment' for both countries as things have never been as good in UK-India relations as they are now.

"I have never seen such a joyful reception. I wouldn't get that necessarily anywhere in the world," he said.

The British Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to India to hold in-depth talks on the UK and India's strategic defence, diplomatic and economic partnership, aimed at bolstering close partnership and stepping up security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. Mr Johnson is expected to discuss next-generation defence and security collaboration across the five domains - land, sea, air, space and cyber - as the two countries face "complex new threats", a release from the UK side said.

"UK will work with India to boost security in the Indo-Pacific, including new fighter jet technology, helicopters and collaboration in the undersea battlespace. PM will also discuss new cooperation on clean and renewable energy," a British High Commission release said.

The UK Prime Minister will also hold talks with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar. The two sides will issue a press statement at around 1 pm at Hyderabad House.

During Boris Johnson's visit, UK and Indian businesses are going to confirm more than 1 billion pounds in new investments and export deals today in areas from software engineering to health, creating almost 11,000 jobs across the UK, the British High Commission said in the statement.

"The UK and India are launching a virtual Hydrogen Science and Innovation hub to accelerate affordable green hydrogen, as well as new funding for the Green Grids Initiative announced at COP26, and collaboration on joint work on the electrification of public transport across India," the UK release said.

According to a statement by the British High Commission, Prime Minister Johnson will use the visit to drive progress in the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations launched earlier this year as a deal with India is predicted to boost UK's total trade by up to 28 billion pounds annually by 2035 and increase incomes across the UK by up to 3 billion pounds.

Last year, Prime Minister Johnson and PM Modi agreed on a UK-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, announcing more than 530 million pounds in investment into the UK and committing to a deeper bilateral relationship across trade, health, climate, defence and security, and connecting our people.