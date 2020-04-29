Uddhav Thackeray Phones PM About Attempts To Weaken His Position

Sources said Uddhav Thackeray urged PM Modi to look into the "political instability" in the state (File)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, whose job depends on a decision of the state Governor, spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the phone today and alleged an "attempt to create political instability in the state".

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari is yet to decide on the state cabinet's recommendation that he nominate Uddhav Thackeray to the state legislative council.

"Political instability in a huge state like Maharashtra when it is facing the COVID-19 crisis is not right and Uddhav Thackeray urged the PM to look into it," sources said.