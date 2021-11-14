Two Women Journalists Detained, Editors Guild Demands Release: 10 Points

Samruddhi Sakunia tweeted that they have been detained at the Nilambazar police station in Assam's Karimganj. She also said that SP of Gomti district gave orders for the detention.

The journalists have been accused of "promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion" and "being a part of criminal conspiracy".

This morning, the journalists said the police visited their and tried to "intimidate" them. They said they were not allowed to leave the hotel and move to Agartala.

Sources said a police team "served notice" to the journalists and asked them to appear for questioning on November 21. The sources also said they may be questioned in a fake news circulation case.

In an official statement, the HW News Network -- where the women work -- said the detention took place even though "the Assam Police have said that they don't have any case against them" and were doing it on a request by Tripura police.

The organisation further said the Assam Police said they would be taken for questioning by the Tripura police, "despite the police allowing them to leave hotel and giving them a week's time to record a statement… This is sheer harassment and targetting of the press on part of Tripura police".

The Editors'Guild of India tweeted to say that it condemns the arrest and "demands their immediate release and restoration of their freedom to travel".

Last week, tweets were circulated on social media alleging that a mosque in Tripura has been vandalised. The Union home ministry issued a strong denial, saying the reports were fake and "complete misrepresentation of facts".

The mosque in Dargabazar area of Kakraban has not been damaged. But the fake news has been followed by reports of protests and violence in Maharashtra, the ministry said.