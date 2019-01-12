Two Terrorists Killed In Gunfight In Kashmir's Kulgam

Police sources said the terrorists were killed in Katapora village in Kulgam. (Representational)

Two terrorists were killed in a gunfight with the security forces on Saturday in south Kashmir's Kulgam district.

Police sources said the terrorists were killed in Katapora village of Yaripora area in Kulgam.

"The identity of the slain terrorists is being ascertained," a source said.

Clashes between stone-throwing youth and security forces have started near the site of the gunfight, sources said.

Security forces are using tear smoke to drive away the protestors.

Security forces started a cordon and search operation in Katapora village following information about the presence of terrorists, the sources said.

"As the cordon around the hiding terrorists was tightened, they fired at security forces, triggering an encounter", the police said.

Mobile internet services have been suspended in Kulgam and Shopian districts, sources added.