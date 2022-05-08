Two Terrorists Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir's Kulgam

One of the terrorists was a Pakistani named Haider. (Reprsentational)

A Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was among two ultras killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

The gunfight in the Cheyan Devsar area of the south Kashmir district broke out after security forces launched a cordon and search operation there following inputs about the presence of terrorists, a police official said.

In the ensuing exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed, he said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said one of the ultras was a Pakistani named Haider.

"Pakistani terrorist Haider was involved in 2 recent terror crimes in Bandipora. In incident on 10-11-21, SgCT Mohd Sultan & CT Fayaz attained martyrdom. In second incident on 11-2-22, SPO Zubair Ahmad attained martyrdom & 03 policemen including 01 ASI of BSF injured," the IGP Kashmir said on Twitter.

Kumar said the second terrorist was a local, identified as Shahbaz Shah of Kulgam.

Shah was involved in the killing of Satish Kumar Singh, a civilian, on April 13 in Kakran, Kulgam, he said