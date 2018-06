The injured Army personnel have been admitted to a hospital. (Representational)

Two Army personnel were critically injured when they accidentally stepped over a landmine near the LoC in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said today.The soldiers were undertaking some construction work in Kanari forward post area in Sabzian sector when one of them accidentally stepped over the landmine yesterday, causing an explosion, a police official said.The injured Army personnel have been admitted to a hospital.Landmines are planted along the LoC to prevent infiltration of terrorists from across the border and sometimes get dislocated due to rains.