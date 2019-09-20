Two New Court Rooms Created In Supreme Court For New Judges

The central government cleared their appointment as Supreme Court judges.

A day after President Ram Nath Kovind appointed four new judges to the top court, the Supreme Court on Thursday announced the creation of two new court rooms in the premises.

"It is hereby circulated for the information of all concerned that as per the orders of Chief Justice of India, two additional court rooms have been created near the existing court number 10 which have been numbered as court number 16 and court number 17," said Assistant Registrar Sushil Kumar Sharma.

The four new judges of the top court are Himachal Pradesh Chief Justice V. Ramasubramanian, Punjab and Haryana Chief Justice Krishna Murari, Rajasthan Chief Justice S.A. Ravindra Bhat and Kerala Chief Justice Hrishikesh Roy. They will likely take the oath of office on Monday.

The Supreme Court collegium last month recommended to the Centre to elevate four Chief Justices of different high courts to the apex court.

The collegium had said that against the sanctioned judge strength of 34, the Supreme Court was currently functioning with 30 judges, leaving four vacancies. With these appointments the top court has got its full strength.

