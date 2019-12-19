Twitter Schools Sourav Ganguly After He Says Daughter's Post 'Not True'

Sourav Ganguly with daughter Sana Ganguly.

Sana Ganguly, daughter of BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, has been trending on Twitter since this morning after screenshots of her alleged Instagram post emerged online. The screenshots show an Instagram story, allegedly posted on Tuesday by 18-year-old Sana, where she quoted an excerpt from Khushwant Singh's novel 'The End of India'. Many social media users took the post as criticism of the Citizenship Amendment Act which has triggered widespread protests across the country.

In a tweet last night, Sourav Ganguly termed the post "not true", requesting that his daughter be kept out of "all this issues".

Twitter, however, has praised the teen for "standing up for views not endorsed by parents."

Citizen's capacity to arrive at one's own opinion is crucial in Democracy. You need to discern other's opinions but choose your own stand. I see, young people, actually doing that today. They are standing up for views not endorsed by parents. Sana Ganguly is one if them. — mukta dabholkar (@MuktaDabholkar) December 19, 2019

"Sana Ganguly, Dada's daughter, is suddenly my favourite 'star kid'," reads one post on Twitter. "BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana Ganguly just won my heart by this post," another says.

Here are some of the reactions to Sana Ganguly's alleged Instagram post:

Sana Ganguly, Dada's daughter, is suddenly my favourite 'star kid'. I hear @SGanguly99 may contest elections on a BJP ticket soon enough, but his daughter has taken a stand and a strong one at that.



Thank you, Sana. It matters. pic.twitter.com/zx1iEOYUAv — Vivek (@ivivek_nambiar) December 17, 2019

BCCI President @SGanguly99's daughter Sana Ganguly just won my heart by this post. Incredible maturity from an 18 year old. pic.twitter.com/wQN5eyfY6G — Aparna (@chhuti_is) December 17, 2019

Our stars are mostly hopeless and voiceless... But I hope next generations turn out better....



This is what Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana Ganguly (verified handle) had to say on Instagram yesterday... pic.twitter.com/SfJt1J7aNW — Sumit Kashyap (@sumitkashyapjha) December 18, 2019

Many Twitter users responded to Sourav Ganguly's tweet, saying that his daughter is an adult who has the right to her own opinion.

She is 18+ dada

She is educated

She can take her own decisions.

She is well read.

Please allow her the freedom you allowed to your players as a captain..

Will always be your biggest fan as a cricketer and captain..

Love you.. — Saurabh Shrivastava (@SaurabhShri05) December 18, 2019

She is 18 years old. She has the right to vote. One who has the right to vote is not too young to know anything about politics. Just because she may not share your politics does not mean she knows nothing.

She is an adult and entitled to her views. — Vivek Prasad (@Mallufideintent) December 18, 2019

The excerpt from 'The End of India' by Khushwant Singh read: "Every fascist regime needs communities and groups it can demonise in order to thrive. It starts with one group or two. But it never ends there. A movement built on hate can only sustain itself by continually creating fear and strife.

"Those of us today who feel secure because we are not Muslims or Christians are living in a fool's paradise. The Sangh is already targeting the Leftist historians and 'Westernized' youth.

"Tomorrow it will turn its hate on women who wear skirts, people who eat meat, drink liquor, watch foreign films, don't go on annual pilgrimages to temples, use toothpaste instead of danth manjan, prefer allopathic doctors to vaids, kiss or shake hands in greeting instead of shouting 'Jai Shri Ram'. No one is safe. We must realise this if we hope to keep India alive".

The Citizenship Amendment Act makes it easier for non-Muslims from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh to become citizens of India. Protesters say the law discriminates against Muslims and is a violation of the constitution.