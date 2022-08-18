Twitter Asks 'Aur Batao', Gets Epic Replies From Users

(Representational Image)

Nowadays, scrolling through our smartphones in our spare time is the most common way to pass the time. The social media apps we keep on our smartphones take up the majority of our free time.

One such popular app is Twitter. It's official account, Twitter India, recently asked users something that led to a lot of buzz on social media. The simple, two-word tweet was simple In a Tweet shared on asked users "Aur Batao (Tell me more)," in Hindi.

aur batao — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) August 17, 2022

The post accumulated more than 5,500 likes and over 423 re-tweets in just one day. Users posted a barrage of comments.

"You First," a user wrote. In a reply to this comment, Twitter India wrote, "You first," in Hindi.

Another user said, "Be my friend," and Twitter India replied, "I've become."

"Sab thik. aap batao ..kya haal chaal (All well. You tell me, how are you doing)," a third user asked.

In a recent post on the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day, the microblogging site had asked its users, "What are your fond memories of independence day celebrations at school?"

Users flooded the post's comment section with their own memories that they had missed on that day.

"Giving speech on Independence Day or Participate Salute my Shan Tiranga program. After that I participated Stagee Show in school," wrote a user.

Another user simply said, "Parade."