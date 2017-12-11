TTV Dhinakaran Greets Rahul Gandhi His On Elevation As Congress President

Sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran today greeted Rahul Gandhi for his elevation as Congress President, wishing him a 'sterling' tenure."Congratulations to @OfficeOfRG on being elected as Congress President unopposed. Wish you a sterling tenure in the footsteps of the illustrious past presidents of the more than a century-old Congress party," he said in a tweet tagging Gandhi's official Twitter handle.Earlier, Congress' Central Election Authority head Muallapally Ramachandran had said Mr Gandhi was elected unopposed as the Congress president.Rahul Gandhi will collect the certificate formally declaring his ascension to the post on December 16, Mr Ramachandran had said.47-year-old Mr Gandhi succeeds his mother Sonia Gandhi, who held the post for 19 years.