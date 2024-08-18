'Trusted Mamata Banerjee But...': Father Of Murdered Doctor To NDTV

The parents of the young doctor raped and murdered at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College has told NDTV that they had lost trust in Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after seeing the way the police handled the case. The Central Bureau of Investigation is at least making an effort, her father told NDTV in an exclusive interview. He also said he has handed a page of his daughter's diary to the CBI, but refused to discuss its contents.

"Early on I had full faith in her, but now no. She is asking for justice but what is she saying that for? She can take charge of that, she is doing nothing," he said when asked about the investigation conducted by the state.

"They are saying 'We want justice'. But those of the general public who are saying the same thing, they are trying to lock them up," he said, without refering to the lathicharge on supporters at a football match, who raised "We want justice" slogans. .

For the rest of the state's residents, he also had a word of advice: "All the schemes by Mamata Banerjee - the Kanyashree scheme- the Lakshmi scheme -- all pseudo. Whoever wants to avail these schemes, before availing them kindly see if your Lakshmi at home safe."

After a 36-hour shift, the second-year postgrad had gone to an empty seminar room alone on Thursday night to get some rest. The hospital has no on-call room. Apparently she had dropped off to sleep there.

Her partially clothed body, bearing multiple injuries, was found there the next morning.

The prime suspect is Sanjoy Roy, a civic volunteer with Kolkata Police who was stationed at the police outpost at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and had access to all departments. He was arrested on basis of CCTV footage that showed him entering the building where the doctor was found murdered. A Bluetooth headset found next to the victim's body was seen on his neck in the CCTV footage. It was found to be paired with his phone as well.

Local media has reported that Roy admitted to the crime soon after police started questioning him. "Hang me if you want," he had told the police nonchalantly, the reports said.

Asked about the views that it was not once person who attacked their daughter, he said, "We have been saying that from the beginning. All the people we spoke to, even MBBS doctors. agreed thatit was not possible for one person to do as much was done to her".

The saddest part of the whole matter, he said, was that the people who were supposed to ensure his daughter's safety, failed to discharge their responsibility.

"As parents, we worry when our child is on the road, not so much when she reaches her workplace. Like we used to drop her to school. Once she is inside the gates, we are relieved," he told NDTV. "Now she was grown up. The roads were a problem, so we got her a car also," he added.