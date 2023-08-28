'Kept Rambling, Didn't Eat': Father Of Muslim Boy Who Was Beaten At School

The boy is now doing better, his father told NDTV

The Muslim boy, who was slapped by his classmates on their teacher's orders at an Uttar Pradesh school, was so upset that he did not eat for two days and kept rambling at home, his father has told NDTV.

"He was very upset, did not eat for two days. He also started rambling. We can only wonder what how such an incident can impact a small boy," he said.

The boy, his father said, had trouble sleeping and his condition worsened due to crowding at home after the shocking video of the incident went viral, sparking massive outrage.

The boy was eventually taken to Meerut for a medical check-up. "The doctor told us he needs some privacy. We ensured that, and now he is better," his father said.

The boy's father demanded strict action against the teacher, Tripta Tyagi, who had asked the child's classmates to slap him because he had not memorised mathematical tables. The viral video also shows her making communal remarks.

Police have registered a case against Tripta Tyagi and Muzaffarnagar's Neha Public School, where the incident took place, has been shut for now. Students of the school will be admitted to nearby schools, state education authorities have said.

The boy's father, however, stressed that this is "not a Hindu-Muslim" problem and that there is brotherhood in the area. He said Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind has extended them support. "Whatever (Jamiat leader) Arshad Madani decides will be the best for the child," he said.

Jamiat's Mukarram Kazmi said the Muslim body has decided to bear the cost of the child's education. "We are getting him admitted to a school about 5 km from here. The boy can study wherever he wants, we will bear the cost. The boy told us that he wants to be an officer when he grows up. We are trying to help him forget this incident," he said.