Triple Talaq Bill Not Politically Motivated: Minorities Affairs Minister Minority Affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi spoke to NDTV today about his ministry, the Triple Talaq Bill and reported attacks on minorities.

Share EMAIL PRINT Minority Affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi spoke to NDTV. NEW DELHI: Minority Affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi spoke to NDTV today about his ministry, the Triple Talaq Bill and reported attacks on minorities. Here are the highlights from Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi's with NDTV:

17:37 (IST) "No one should be forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' ": Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi to NDTV pic.twitter.com/DwZNPcjNKd - NDTV (@ndtv) 12 July 2019