Triple Talaq Bill Not Politically Motivated: Minorities Affairs Minister

Minority Affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi spoke to NDTV today about his ministry, the Triple Talaq Bill and reported attacks on minorities.

All India | Edited by | Updated: July 12, 2019 17:37 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Triple Talaq Bill Not Politically Motivated: Minorities Affairs Minister

Minority Affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi spoke to NDTV.

NEW DELHI: 

Minority Affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi spoke to NDTV today about his ministry, the Triple Talaq Bill and reported attacks on minorities.

Here are the highlights from Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi's with NDTV:


Jul 12, 2019
17:37 (IST)
Jul 12, 2019
17:33 (IST)
Jul 12, 2019
17:24 (IST)
Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi speaks to NDTV:
  • Congress will come out of 'har ka hangover' and support us on Triple Talaq Bill
  • Triple Talaq Bill is not politically motivated. Bill will clear both houses
  • As far as criminal incidents (mob killings) are concerned there should be action within minutes
  • There will be 2 lakh people going for Haj this year, half of them women
  • See India's track record of peace. There hasn't been a large-scale riot. There are fringe elements who want to disturb the peace. They will be dealt with. Don't worry
  • There should be debate in parliament on population control. No nation can ignore this. There should be awareness
  • Sanjay Gandhi and Indira Gandhi and what they did before (for population control) was a dirty, unplanned method
Jul 12, 2019
17:22 (IST)
No more content

Trending

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvitriple talaq bill

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Karnataka CrisisAshadhi EkadashiAnand KumarRahul GandhiShayani EkadashiBudget 2019Live TVTax CalculatorEconomic SurveyAmazon PrimeHyundai KonaOppo K3

................................ Advertisement ................................