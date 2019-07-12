Triple Talaq Bill Not Politically Motivated: Minorities Affairs Minister Minority Affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi spoke to NDTV today about his ministry, the Triple Talaq Bill and reported attacks on minorities.

Minority Affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi spoke to NDTV today about his ministry, the Triple Talaq Bill and reported attacks on minorities. Here are the highlights from Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi's with NDTV:

17:37 (IST) "No one should be forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' ": Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi to NDTV pic.twitter.com/DwZNPcjNKd - NDTV (@ndtv) 12 July 2019 17:33 (IST) "Wherever mob killings have taken place action was initiated immediately": Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi to NDTV pic.twitter.com/fZBNNRZm6U - NDTV (@ndtv) 12 July 2019 17:24 (IST) Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi speaks to NDTV:

Congress will come out of ' har ka hangover' and support us on Triple Talaq Bill

hangover' and support us on Triple Talaq Bill Triple Talaq Bill is not politically motivated. Bill will clear both houses

As far as criminal incidents (mob killings) are concerned there should be action within minutes

There will be 2 lakh people going for Haj this year, half of them women

See India's track record of peace. There hasn't been a large-scale riot. There are fringe elements who want to disturb the peace. They will be dealt with. Don't worry

There should be debate in parliament on population control. No nation can ignore this. There should be awareness

Sanjay Gandhi and Indira Gandhi and what they did before (for population control) was a dirty, unplanned method 17:22 (IST) "In the last 4 years, 'Sabka Saath', 'Sabka Vikas' and 'Sabka Vishwas' was established": Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi pic.twitter.com/zBldN95amT - NDTV (@ndtv) 12 July 2019