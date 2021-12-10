Trinamool's Mahua Moitra Trends As A Video Of Mamata Banerjee Emerges

Mahua Moitra has become a trending topic on several social media platforms.

Mamata Banerjee appears to sternly address her party MP Mahua Moitra at a meeting of the Trinamool Congress in a video that is in wide circulation online.

According to reports, the Bengal Chief Minister was upset about infighting ahead of civic polls and used what was an administrative review meeting at Krishnanagar in Nadia district to send out a message.

Mahua Moitra, the Trinamool Congress MP from Krishnanagar, was on stage with the Chief Minister.

"Mahua, let me give a clear message here. I don't need to see who is against whom. If someone does not like a person, he or she puts up some news on YouTube or in newspapers. This kind of politics can go for one day but not forever. And for only one person to be in the same place forever, that is also not right," Mamata Banerjee says in the video.

"When there is an election, the party will decide who will contest and who won't. There should be no difference of opinion. I am telling you, everyone should work together," she adds.

The video shows Mahua Moitra nodding silently.

When NDTV contacted the MP for a reaction to the clip, she said it was a "local fight and not worth it".

The clip has been widely shared on social media. Mahua Moitra has become a trending topic on several social media platforms. While some have taken swipes at Mahua Moitra over what appears to be a public reprimand, others have come out in her support, accusing Mamata Banerjee of "humiliating" one of her most articulate and strong party leaders.

In the same video, Mamata Banerjee also questions another party leader about videos posted on YouTube of a protest by a rival faction that accused him of corruption in a housing scheme.

"I know who is behind this game. It was set up and planted in the media. I have cross-checked it through the CID (Criminal Investigation Department)," she said.

Mahua Moitra was the party's in-charge in Nadia, where the Trinamool's performance was not as spectacular as in the rest of Bengal. Of 17 seats in the district, nine were won by the BJP.

Factionalism has been a big factor in the Trinamool's weak show in Nadia, according to party leaders.