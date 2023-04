Trinamool To File Appeal With Poll Body Over Loss Of National Party Status

The TMC was formed by Mamata Banerjee in 1998 after she parted ways with Congress.

Before it explores legal options against the withdrawal of its national party status, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will file a formal appeal with the Election Commission to review its decision, its leaders said Tuesday.

The Election Commission on Monday withdrew the national party status of the TMC, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the Communist Party of India (CPI).

"We will make a detailed representation to the EC. This is something we will do before exploring legal options. We will make our appeal to the EC soon," a TMC leader said on Tuesday.

Election Commission sources, however, said the poll body withdrew the national party status of the TMC and the other two parties following due process and providing the parties a sufficient opportunity of two parliamentary elections and 21 state assembly poll to achieve the criteria.

The TMC, formed by Mamata Banerjee in 1998 after she parted ways with Congress, became a state party in 2014. The party came to power in West Bengal in 2011 and subsequently expanded to Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and Tripura.

It received the national party tag in 2016, but its dismal show in Goa and some northeastern states has led to the withdrawal of the status.

