Trinamool Congress To Mark 'Khela Hobe Diwas' Today

The "Khela Hobe" slogan became the anthem of Trinamool's poll battle against the BJP this year.

The Trinamool Congress will celebrate "Khela Hobe Diwas" on Monday across West Bengal and in Tripura. The slogan - "Khela Hobe" (game on) - became the anthem of the party's successful battle against the BJP in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

Bengal Chief minister Mamata Banerjee had declared August 16 as "Khela Hobe Divas" on July 21 -- the annual Martyrs' Day -- when she also unveiled the party's plans to expand beyond the state and called for opposition unity to overthrow the BJP government in 2024.

Khela Hobe Diwas will be observed to pay respect to sixteen football fans who died in a stampede during a football match on this day in 1980 at Kolkata's Eden Gardens stadium, according to the Chief Minister.

The Trinamool had also planned to hold football matches to mark the day in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh but permission was denied for the fixtures allegedly due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Trinamool leaders said that a football match was planned in Lucknow and at St Arnold's High School in Gujarat's Godhra, for which permissions were sought. They claimed that permission was granted initially for the Godhra school event, but local authorities refused at the last minute. The party has blamed the BJP governments of the two states.

However, the BJP in Bengal's Kolkata said the refusal of permission was justified due to COVID-19 pandemic, and the Trinamool's alleged intent to "create trouble".

Meanwhile, the BJP has planned to observe August 16 as "Save West Bengal" day and top leaders such as Dilip Ghosh and Suvendu Adhikari will sit on dharna at Rani Rashmoni Avenue at 1 pm as a mark of protest against the "Khela Hobe Diwas."

The BJP has been opposing "Khela Hobe Diwas", stating that the Muslim League had proclaimed the Direct Action Day on this date (August 16) in 1946, that triggered the great Calcutta killings -- communal riots in which many people died.

Thousands of footballs have been distributed to sports clubs across the state where matches will be organised throughout the day. The footballs were supplied by the 'Joyee' brand run by footballer Manas Bhattacharya who employs jail inmates and women to make the footballs.

The biggest football fixture will be hosted by the Indian Football Association at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata at 5 pm, following Covid protocols, and will allow only 50 per cent of seating capacity.