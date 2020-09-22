Trinamool's Nusrat Jahan's Pic On Dating App Ad, Probe On After Complaint

Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan Ruhi has filed a complaint with the cyber cell of Kolkata Police seeking action against a video chat app that has used her photograph without her consent in an advertisement apparently available on Facebook.

"Advertisement is malicious and erring in nature and completely unacceptable," Ms Jahan, 30, said in her letter of complaint to the cyber cell on Monday.

The tagline of the advertisement for FancyU, a video dating app, featuring a photo of Nusrat Jahan is, "Sit at home and make new friends during the lockdown".

The MP from West Bengal's Basirhat has shared a screenshot of the ad and her complaint letter.

In the ad, there is a photograph of the actor-turned-politician, with the caption, "Find out more about her", written on it. Her name is not mention in the ad.

A Facebook user appears to have brought the advertisement to Ms Jahan's attention on social media. In response to a tweet about it by her, the Kolkata Police detective department has launched an investigation into the matter.

"FancyU allows you to instantly connect with random people and make friends globally within seconds! Your chance is here, download FancyU today and explore the world!" is how the app describes itself. There is a Hindi version available as well.

"We have taken a note of the matter and the same is being looked into by our concerned section for necessary action," Kolkata's Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, tweeted after being tagged by the city's police chief.

Ms Jahan had won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Basirhat by a margin of over three lakh votes. She was among the 17 women who were fielded by Mamata Banerjee's party in the nation elections.