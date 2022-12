Trend Of Unrealistic E-Challans Linked To Illegal Mining In Bihar: Report

Mr Sharma said the challans were made to justify the illegal extraction. (Representational)

Fake challans were made mentioning e-rickshaws, motorcycles and cars that were used to transport sand from different ghats in Bihar in what could be a major illegal mining scam, according to the recently tabled report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) for the year ending March 2021. CAG tabled its report on Friday.

Addressing the media, Accountant General (Audit), Bihar, Ramawatar Sharma said, "In all ghats that were studied, we found illegal mining. Every year this illegal mining is increasing. Mining activities are being carried out without environmental clearances. Unrealistic vehicles were used to carry sand."

"We analysed that the trend of unrealistic e-challans were mostly used in the month of June. 46,935 e-challans out of the 2,43,811 issued in 14 districts were generated for unrealistic vehicles. These vehicles carry registration numbers of ambulances, buses, auto rickshaws, cars, motorcycles etc."

Mr Sharma said the challans were made to justify the illegal extraction. In the challans, it was shown that 6,44,189 metric tons of sand were transported by motorcycles.

"Further 86,000 metric tons of sand were transported by cars. Similarly, it was shown that 3,85,000 metric tons of sand were transported through auto rickshaws. E-rickshaws transported 26 metric tons of sand," he said.

