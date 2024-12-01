TRAI Extends Deadline Of Traceability Mandate. All About New OTP Rule To Curb Online Fraud

TRAI communicated with various sector regulators

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has taken significant steps to bolster the security and accountability of text messaging services. In a move to enhance message traceability, TRAI issued a directive on August 20, 2023, mandating that all commercial messages must be traceable from the sender to the recipient. To ensure compliance, all Access Providers have implemented the necessary technical solutions. However, recognizing the need for a transitional period, TRAI extended the deadline for technical upgrades and sender registration to November 30, 2023.

To raise awareness, TRAI communicated with various sector regulators, including RBI, SEBI, PFRDA, and IRDAI, as well as Central and State government departments and other organizations. These communications urged them to sensitize Principal Entities (PEs) under their jurisdiction to ensure early compliance with the regulations.

TRAI, in collaboration with Access Providers, also organized webinars attended by representatives from PEs, Telemarketers (TMs), Central and State government departments, sector regulators, and industry associations.

For more direct engagement with PEs and TMs, additional webinars, email communications, and interactive sessions were arranged by the Access Providers.

As a result of these efforts, over 27,000 PEs have registered their message chains with their respective Access Providers, and further registrations are progressing rapidly.

Access Providers have issued, and continue to issue, warning notices to PEs and TMs who have yet to implement the required changes.

The authority has directed Access Providers to ensure that all PEs and TMs declare their PE-TM chains by December 10. Daily warnings will continue to be issued to those who default.

From December 11 onward, any traffic (messages) with undefined or mismatched Telemarketer chains will be rejected.

PEs and TMs are strongly urged to prioritize the declaration of their chains, as any message failing to comply with traceability regulations will be rejected starting December 11.