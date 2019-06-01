Tourist Guide Drowns After Saving 5 Lives From River In J&K

Officials said a guide without caring for his own safety, rescued all the tourists (Representational)

A tourist guide lost his life after saving five tourists, including two foreigners, from Lidder river at the famous Pahalgam resort in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said today.

A raft capsized at rafting point in Mawoora Pahalgam in the south Kashmir district on Friday after it was caught in sudden gusty winds and all passengers onboard fell in the Lidder river, the officials said.

They said a tourist guide -- Rouf Ahmed Dar -- without caring for his own safety, rescued all the tourists from the fast-flowing water of the river, but lost his life.

"Mr Dar successfully saved five tourists, including two foreigners, in the true spirit of trademark Kashmiri hospitality," the officials said.

Search and rescue were launched immediately and teams of state disaster response fund, police and locals, searched till late hours, but had to abandon the search due to darkness, they said.

The officials said the body of the brave tourist guide was retrieved from the river on Saturday morning near Bhawani bridge and after completion of medico-legal formalities, it was handed over to his relatives.

Deputy Commissioner Anantnag has recommended Mr Dar for bravery award, the officials said, adding chief secretary has also hailed his bravery and directed the district administration to support the family of the deceased.