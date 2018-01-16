Total Lunar Eclipse 2018: Don't Miss The Rare Phenomenon On January 31 A rare total lunar eclipse is set to take place on January 31 for the first time in over 150 years. This will be the second full moon of the month, also called the 'Blue Moon' and the first eclipse in the new year.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT During total lunar eclipse, the moon will appear orangish. New Delhi: A rare total lunar eclipse is set to take place on January 31 for the first time in over 150 years. This will be the second full moon of the month, also called the 'Blue Moon' and the first eclipse in the new year. The eclipse is a phenomenon that occurs when the Earth, moon and sun are in perfect alignment, blanketing the moon in the Earth's shadow, says NASA. In total lunar eclipse the direct sunlight is completely blocked by the earth's shadow. The total phase of this lunar eclipse, also known as a 'Blood Moon, will be visible in large parts of US, northeastern Europe, Russia, Asia, the Indian Ocean, the Pacific, and Australia.



What will you see during total lunar eclipse



The moon will appear orangish and can also look deep red.



Timings of lunar eclipse in India



The duration of the total lunar eclipse will be 76 minutes, with the moon tracking through the southern part of the Earth's shadow. In India it would start at 6.21 pm on January 31 2018 and will be visible till 7.37 PM.



For the Indian subcontinent, the Middle East and Eastern Europe, the eclipse will already be underway as the moon rises.



Total lunar eclipse around the world



The Pacific Ocean will be turned towards the Moon at the time and the eclipse will take place during the middle of the night. Central and eastern Asia, Indonesia, New Zealand and most of Australia will get a fine view of this Moon show in the evening sky. Alaska, Hawaii and north-western Canada will see the eclipse from start to finish. However, moonset will intervene for the rest of North and Central America.



Next total lunar eclipses



After this year, total lunar eclipses will be on December 31, 2028, and, after that, on January 31, 2037.



Previous lunar eclipses



An eight per cent partial eclipse on December 31, 2009, but the last total eclipse of a Blue Moon happened all the way back in March 31, 1866.



(With inputs from PTI)



