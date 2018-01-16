Total Lunar Eclipse 2018: Don't Miss The Rare Phenomenon On January 31

What will you see during total lunar eclipse
The moon will appear orangish and can also look deep red.
Timings of lunar eclipse in India
The duration of the total lunar eclipse will be 76 minutes, with the moon tracking through the southern part of the Earth's shadow. In India it would start at 6.21 pm on January 31 2018 and will be visible till 7.37 PM.
For the Indian subcontinent, the Middle East and Eastern Europe, the eclipse will already be underway as the moon rises.
Total lunar eclipse around the world
The Pacific Ocean will be turned towards the Moon at the time and the eclipse will take place during the middle of the night. Central and eastern Asia, Indonesia, New Zealand and most of Australia will get a fine view of this Moon show in the evening sky. Alaska, Hawaii and north-western Canada will see the eclipse from start to finish. However, moonset will intervene for the rest of North and Central America.
Next total lunar eclipses
After this year, total lunar eclipses will be on December 31, 2028, and, after that, on January 31, 2037.
Previous lunar eclipses
(With inputs from PTI)