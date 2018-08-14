Top Priest Accused Of Raping Nun Questioned For Over 5 Hours In Punjab

A nun has alleged that Bishop Franco Mullackal sexually abused her 13 times between 2014 and 2016.

A priest in Jalandhar accused of raping a nun was questioned by the Kerala police for over five hours. The questioning began late Monday night continued till early this morning.

A 46-year-old nun from Kerala had alleged that Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mullackal sexually abused her 13 times between 2014 and 2016. She went to the police only after the Bishop filed a complaint against her and five others, accusing them of threatening and blackmailing him.

Police said there are discrepancies in dates mentioned by the Bishop and the nun. The Bishop is likely to be questioned again. His mobile phone and other evidences submitted by him have been taken for further examination.

On Monday, the Kerala police told the High Court that the Bishop repeatedly raped the nun for almost two years, between May 2014 and September 2016 and confined her in the convent in Kerala.

Forty eight days after the Bishop was booked for rape by the Kerala police, he is yet to be arrested. The Bishop has claimed innocence and said he is a victim of vendetta for taking disciplinary action against the nun.

The investigating officer's statement of fact before the court, accessed by NDTV, says, "During the course of investigation so far conducted and the available evidences, it is revealed that the accused Bishop Franco committed unnatural offence and committed rape repeatedly on different dates from 05/05/2014 - 23/09/2016 - against her (nun's) will and consent, by abusing his dominance over her as bishop of Jalandhar after confining her in the guest room of the convent."

The nun, in her statement, has told the police and the magistrate that she was sexually assaulted by Bishop Franco first on May 5, 2014 at 10:45 pm. She said she was raped multiple times from the next day to September 23, 2016.

On Monday, the police provided the court with the status of the case, which involves questioning and recording of statements of three top catholic priests, including two Bishops and a Cardinal. The police was responding to a petition by Kerala Catholic Church Reformation Movement seeking speedy investigation in the case.

The police told the High Court that a lookout circular had been issued last month to prevent the Bishop from flying out of India. "The statement of the doctor who conducted the medical test on the survivor was also recorded in which she says there is evidence of sexual assault," the police told the court.

Police have claimed that they have questioned and recorded the statement of several other nuns who lived in the same convent as the survivor, or were in the convent under the same diocese. These nuns, police say, were aware of what the happenings. Police have also questioned in detail the father of a nun, who wrote a letter to him saying, "My life is in danger and if anything happened to her, Bishop Franco is responsible for her misery."

Rejecting allegations of laxity or indifference, the police official stated, "In what is being seen as a crucial evidence in the case , the statement of a woman in Delhi, who is also the prime witness in the case and her husband , both were taken on August 3."