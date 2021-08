'Tenacious, Remarkable, Outstanding': PM's Praise For Ravi Kumar Dahiya On Olympic Silver

PM Narendra Modi today praised wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya.

Ravi Kumar Dahiya is a remarkable wrestler! His fighting spirit and tenacity are outstanding. Congratulations to him for winning the Silver Medal at #Tokyo2020. India takes great pride in his accomplishments. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 5, 2021

Earlier today, Ravi Kumar Dahiya made the nation proud by taking home the silver medal after narrowly losing 4:7 in the men's freestyle 57kg final to ROC's Zavur Uguev. Ravi Dahiya was trailing 2-4 after first period in the gold medal bout.