Latest News Live Updates: India Reports 10,584 New COVID-19 Cases, 78 Deaths In A Day

The death count increased to 1,56,463 with 78 new fatalities on Tuesday

India's total tally of COVID-19 cases surged to 1,10,16,434 with 10,584 new infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries have crossed 1.07 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death count increased to 1,56,463 with 78 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am Tuesday showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,07,12,665 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.24 per cent and the case fatality rate stands at 1.42 per cent.

The active coronavirus infections in the country have reduced to 1,47,306 which comprises 1.34 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

Here are the Latest News Live Updates:

Feb 24, 2021 07:57 (IST) "Talk Carefully About Covid, Politics Can Wait": Shiv Sena Slams BJP Leader



The Shiv Sena today said the recent surge in coronavirus cases is a matter of concern and the opposition in Maharashtra should talk carefully about the COVID-19 crisis. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday asked people to follow "Covid-appropriate" behaviour and safety norms, and said he would observe the situation for a week to 15 days and then decide whether to impose another lockdown. The Shiv Sena today said the recent surge in coronavirus cases is a matter of concern and the opposition in Maharashtra should talk carefully about the COVID-19 crisis. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday asked people to follow "Covid-appropriate" behaviour and safety norms, and said he would observe the situation for a week to 15 days and then decide whether to impose another lockdown.

Feb 24, 2021 07:43 (IST) Delhi Records 145 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths



Delhi recorded 145 fresh COVID-19 cases and two new deaths today, while the positivity rate stood at 0.25 per cent, authorities said. With this, the death count from the coronavirus infection has grown to 10,903. On Monday, 128 cases and one death were registered. No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on February 17, the third time single-day fatality count stood nil in this month. Delhi recorded 145 fresh COVID-19 cases and two new deaths today, while the positivity rate stood at 0.25 per cent, authorities said. With this, the death count from the coronavirus infection has grown to 10,903. On Monday, 128 cases and one death were registered. No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on February 17, the third time single-day fatality count stood nil in this month.

Feb 24, 2021 07:37 (IST) 60-Plus Group To Be Vaccinated On Priority, Separate Timelines: Official



The Central government - which will begin the second phase of vaccination in mid-March - will give priority to people aged sixty and above and those who have comorbidities for longer duration, Dr Suneeta Garg, an advisor to Indian Council For Medical Research (ICMR), told NDTV. The Central government - which will begin the second phase of vaccination in mid-March - will give priority to people aged sixty and above and those who have comorbidities for longer duration, Dr Suneeta Garg, an advisor to Indian Council For Medical Research (ICMR), told NDTV. Read Here

Feb 24, 2021 07:17 (IST) Maharashtra Reports More Than 6,000 New COVID-19 Cases, 51 Deaths



After slipping below 5,000 for a day, new COVID-19 cases again crossed the 6,000-mark in Maharashtra today due to a spike in the Akola division, while 51 patients died, a multi-week high, in the state, the health department said. The state reported 6,218 new COVID-19 cases, up from 5,210 on Monday, taking the tally to 21,12,312, it said. After slipping below 5,000 for a day, new COVID-19 cases again crossed the 6,000-mark in Maharashtra today due to a spike in the Akola division, while 51 patients died, a multi-week high, in the state, the health department said. The state reported 6,218 new COVID-19 cases, up from 5,210 on Monday, taking the tally to 21,12,312, it said.

Feb 24, 2021 07:04 (IST) Vaccinate Frontline Staff Quickly: Centre To States Reporting Covid Surge

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday wrote to five states that have reported a daily surge in new coronavirus cases and asked them to expedite vaccination of healthcare staff and frontline workers in districts that have recorded the biggest spikes in fresh infections.

"... confer immunity in shortest possible time frame to healthcare and frontline workers, as they are also involved in containment, surveillance and management of COVID-19 cases," said the letter that was sent to Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, J&K and Chhattisgarh. "... confer immunity in shortest possible time frame to healthcare and frontline workers, as they are also involved in containment, surveillance and management of COVID-19 cases," said the letter that was sent to Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, J&K and Chhattisgarh.