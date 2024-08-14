'Spirit Of Inclusion Is Visible...': Top Quotes From President's Address

"Just as we celebrate various festivals with our family, in the same way we also celebrate our Independence Day and Republic Day with our family whose members are all our countrymen," the President said.

"We have started celebrating the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda as Tribal Pride Day. The celebration of his 150th birth anniversary next year will be an opportunity to honour his contribution to national renaissance in a more profound way," the President said in her address.

"Today, on 14 August, our country is observing Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. It is a day to remember the horrors of Partition. When our great nation was partitioned, millions of people were forced to migrate. Lakhs of people lost their lives. A day before celebrating Independence Day, we remember that unprecedented human tragedy and stand in solidarity with the families that were torn apart," President Murmu said.

"We are celebrating the 75th anniversary of our Constitution. The journey of our newly independent nation has faced serious hurdles. Remaining firm on the constitutional ideals of justice, equality, liberty and fraternity, we are moving ahead with the mission to ensure that India regains its proud place on the world stage," she said.

"It is a matter of pride for all of us that India has become the fifth largest economy of the world, and we are set to soon be among the top three economies of the world. This success has been possible only due to the tireless hard work of farmers and workers, far-sightedness of policymakers and entrepreneurs and the visionary leadership of the country," the President said.

"Our food-providing farmers have ensured better agricultural production than expected. By doing so, they have made an invaluable contribution in making India self-reliant in the agricultural sector and providing food to our countrymen," she said.

"After successfully completing its presidency of the G-20, India has strengthened its role as a vocal voice of the Global South. India wants to use its influential position to promote world peace and prosperity," the President said in her address.

"The spirit of inclusion is visible in every aspect of our social life. With our diversities and multiplicities, we are moving ahead as a nation, united, together. As a means of inclusion, affirmative action must be strengthened. I strongly believe that in a vast country like India, tendencies that foster discord on the basis of perceived social strata must be rejected," she said.

"Keeping women at the center, many special schemes have also been implemented by the government. The aim of the Nari Shakti Vandan Act is to ensure the real empowerment of women," she said.