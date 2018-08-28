To Strengthen Ties, Nirmala Sitharaman Meets Thai's Top Leadership

Ms Sitharaman, who is leading an Indian delegation to Thailand, called on Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and discussed ways to enhance the bilateral ties.

Nirmala Sitharaman with Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha

Bangkok: 

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday met Thailand's top leadership and discussed ways to further strengthen the strategic ties between the two countries.

Ms Sitharaman, who is leading an Indian delegation to Thailand, called on Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and discussed ways to enhance the bilateral ties.

She also met Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prawit Wongsuwan and discussed strengthening India-Thailand strategic ties.

Ms Sitharaman arrived here on Sunday along with the Indian delegation to strengthen Indo-Thai defence cooperation and strategic ties.

Vice Minister for Defence General Roungrojana Chumrasromrun welcomed her and the delegation on arrival in Bangkok.

She also inspected a guard of honour in the Thai capital.

