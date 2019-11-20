Tipu Sultan Birth Anniversary: Life And Works Of The 18th Century Ruler

Tipu Sultan Jayanti: Know about the life and works of Tipu Sultan
- Tipu Sultan was born as Sultan Fateh Ali Sahab Tipu on November 20, 1750 in Devanahalli, present-day Bangalore.
- Tipu Sultan was born to Fatima Fakhr-un-Nisa and Hyder Ali, the Sultan of Mysore. Tipu Sultan succeeded his father in 1782.
- His reign is remembered for many technological and administrative innovations. Among them was introduction of new coin denominations and new coin types. He also introduced a luni-solar calendar.
- Tipu Sultan is also considered a pioneer in the use of rocket artillery. He expanded the use of rockets, deploying as many as 5,000 rocketeers at a time.
- The rockets deployed by him during the Battle of Pollilur in 1780 and Siege of Seringapatam in 1799 were said to be more advanced than the British had previously seen.
- Tipu Sultan introduced a land revenue system which gave a boost to the Mysore silk industry and helped in establishing Mysore as a major economic power.
- Tipu Sultan had great love for horticulture and gardening. His father and him have been credited for establishing the 40-acre Lalbagh Botanical Garden in Bengaluru.
- Several architectural monuments like Srirangapatna's Daria Daulat Bagh Jama Masjid and Gumbaz have also been built by the Tipu Sultan.
- He fought several wars against the Marathas and the British and came out victorious. In the Fourth Anglo-Mysore War between 1798-99, however, he was defeated when the forces of the British East India Company, the Marathas and the Nizam of Hyderabad came together.
- Tipu Sultan was killed on May 4, 1799 while defending his fort of Srirangapatna, present-day Mandya in Karnataka.
