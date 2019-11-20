Tipu Sultan Birth Anniversary: Life And Works Of The 18th Century Ruler

Tipu Sultan was born as Sultan Fateh Ali Sahab Tipu on November 20, 1750.

New Delhi: Tipu Sultan was the 18th-century Mysore ruler who is popularly known as the Tiger of Mysore and Tipu Sahib. The Karnataka government in 2015, led by former Congress Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, decided to celebrate Tipu Sultan's birth anniversary on November 20 as Tipu Jayanti - describing the ruler as one of the earliest freedom fighters. Tipu Jayanti celebrations, however, had given rise to fervent protests from the BJP leaders, who termed it as a form of minority appeasement. While the Congress and Janata Dal Secular contend that the Muslim ruler was a patriot who fought against the British, the BJP dubs him as a tyrant who had victimised his Hindu subjects. In recent development in the controversy, the Karnataka High Court earlier this month asked the BJP government in the state to reconsider its decision to scrap Tipu Jayanti.