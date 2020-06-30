Hours After Ban, TikTok India Can Present 'Clarifications', It Says

In its statement, TikTok India said it had not shared any information of users in India with "any foreign government, including the Chinese government".

The viral app added "if we are requested to in the future we would not do so," asserting that it placed highest importance on user privacy and integrity.

"We have been invited to meet with concerned government stakeholders for an opportunity to respond and submit clarifications," TikTok India head Nikhil Gandhi said.

"TikTok has democratized the internet by making it available in 14 Indian languages, with hundreds of millions of users, artists, story tellers, educators and performers depending on it for their livelihood, many of whom are first time internet users," said Mr Gandhi.

TikTok, UC Browser and WeChat are among the Chinese apps blocked for "engaging in activities prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order."

The decision to disallow use of certain apps "is a targeted move to ensure safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace," said the Ministry of Information Technology on Monday.

The government said its move followed several complaints received by the ministry alleging theft of users' data and violations of user privacy.

The ban on Chinese apps comes amid massive outrage and street protests over the brawl at the Galwan river valley in which Indian soldiers were attacked by Chinese troops with crude but lethal weapons like spiked clubs and nail-studded rods. Twenty soldiers, including a Colonel, died in the line of duty.

There have been calls for banning Chinese businesses, which export goods worth nearly $60 billion to India, according to news agency AFP.