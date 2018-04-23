Three Fires On Sunday Night Kill 7 In Delhi, Madhya Pradesh

People in both the vehicles couldn't escape as their car got locked automatically following the devastating collision, on Sunday night.
In another incident, at least 100 huts were gutted in a massive fire in Meerut's Jahidpur village, on Sunday night. Locals say the fire broke out when a wedding procession was crossing the spot and a firecracker landed on the roof of a hut.
By the time fire brigade officials arrived, the blaze engulfed many huts as the roofs were covered with highly inflammable plastic sheets, say residents. No one was injured in the fire according to reports.
In the national capital, at least two workers died after a fire broke out in a garment factory in northeast Delhi, on Sunday night. The fire spread rapidly in the three-storeyed building, which also housed a godown on the ground floor.
Eyewitnesses claim the fire brigade officials arrived late, resulting in the deaths. As per initial investigations, the cause of the fire was short-circuit. Sources in the fire department say, the wiring in the building was old and did not comply with fire safety regulations.
Just about two weeks ago, four people were killed in a fire that broke out at a four-storeyed shoe factory in west Delhi. The four including a teenager who had come from Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh, were sleeping on the factory premises. Police said the fire started due to an electrical short-circuit in the building.