Three Fires On Sunday Night Kill 7 In Delhi, Madhya Pradesh Five people die in a fire that broke out after two cars collided in Madhya Pradesh. In Delhi, fire in a garment factory killed two workers

Five die after two cars caught fire in Madhya Pradesh New Delhi: In a horrific head-on collision, two cars caught fire, killing five people on the National Highway 146, in Madhya Pradesh. Senior police officers who went to the spot on road connecting Vidisha and Sagar, told NDTV that the bodies were burnt beyond recognition.



People in both the vehicles couldn't escape as their car got locked automatically following the devastating collision, on Sunday night.

Over a hundred huts in Meerut gutted in fire on Sunday night

In another incident, at least 100 huts were gutted in a massive fire in Meerut's Jahidpur village, on Sunday night. Locals say the fire broke out when a wedding procession was crossing the spot and a firecracker landed on the roof of a hut.



By the time fire brigade officials arrived, the blaze engulfed many huts as the roofs were covered with highly inflammable plastic sheets, say residents. No one was injured in the fire according to reports.



In the national capital, at least two workers died after a fire broke out in a garment factory in northeast Delhi, on Sunday night. The fire spread rapidly in the three-storeyed building, which also housed a godown on the ground floor.



There were labourers working late into the night on the first and second floors, where the tailoring was mostly done, say locals. The fire completely destroyed garments and raw materials stored in all three floors.

Short-circuit causes fire at a garment factory in Delhi, two dead

Eyewitnesses claim the fire brigade officials arrived late, resulting in the deaths. As per initial investigations, the cause of the fire was short-circuit. Sources in the fire department say, the wiring in the building was old and did not comply with fire safety regulations.



Just about two weeks ago, four people were killed in a fire that broke out at a four-storeyed shoe factory in west Delhi. The four including a teenager who had come from Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh, were sleeping on the factory premises. Police said the fire started due to an electrical short-circuit in the building.



