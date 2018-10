More than 65 people are undergoing treatment for the "unknown fever" (Representational)

Three people died while many were undergoing treatment due to an "unknown fever" in Uttar Pradesh's Samli district, officials said today.

They said a medical team went to affected Usmanpur village and took samples of 45 people and gave medicines to 66 patients.

According to Kanti Prashad, the superintendent of government health centre in Muzaffarnagar, the deceased were identified as Rajbhavan (32), Babita (19) and Ankit (26). More than 65 people were undergoing treatment, he said.