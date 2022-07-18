This Parliament Group Photo Is A Show Of 'Stri Shakti'

Stri Shakti (women power) in the Central hall of Parliament, tweeted NCP MP Fauzia Khan.

It was a show of camaraderie at the central hall of Parliament today as fourteen women MPs posed for a group photo. Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan, Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi and Nationalist Congress Party's Supriya Sule were among the faces seen smiling at the camera.

"Stri Shakti (women power) in the Central hall of Parliament. Good to be back," tweeted NCP MP Fauzia Khan while sharing the beautiful shot.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament began on Monday coinciding with the election to choose the 15th President of India. Droupadi Murmu is the NDA candidate, who is contesting against Yashwant Sinha, supported by the Opposition parties.

The session began on a stormy note with the opposition demanding discussion on issues ranging from price rise to the Agnipath scheme.

The morning session of the Lok Sabha was adjourned to allow members to vote in the presidential election even as opposition members tried to raise some issues.

The session, during which the Centre is likely to announce 32 Bills, will conclude on August 12.