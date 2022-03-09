'One Election Over. Another Begins': A Look At India's Poll Calendar

The civic body polls in Delhi are set to be held in April.

It's always election season in India. For instance, the results of state assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur, and Goa will be declared on March 10. But before that, the dates for civic body polls in Delhi were scheduled to be announced - the announcement has, however, been pushed back.

“One election over. Another begins. This evening, the schedule for municipal corporation elections in Delhi will be announced,” NDTV India's Executive Editor Akhilesh Sharma wrote on Koo.

In a second post, he detailed the calendar of an “election-dominated“ country. He mentioned at least seven separate elections that are to be held this year in the country.

They are:

1) Assembly elections in five states

2) Civic body elections

3) Legislative Council elections

4) Rajya Sabha polls

5) President, Vice President election

6) Assembly polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh

7) By-polls in-between

“Let everything else stop, but elections should go on,” he added.

The civic body polls in Delhi are set to be held in April. The State Election Commission is slated to announce the poll schedule for the three municipal corporations in the national capital in a press conference in the evening. There are 272 wards under the three civic bodies in Delhi.

After the Delhi municipal polls, the Bihar Legislative Council elections and Rajya Sabha polls will be held. By the end of this year, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh will vote to elect a new assembly.

The results of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa will be announced tomorrow. The elections in these states began on February 10 and the last phase of voting was held on March 7.