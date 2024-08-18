This Is Where IMF's Gita Gopinath Spent Hours During Her College Days In Delhi

Gita Gopinath attended Delhi School of Economics' 75th anniversary celebrations.

Gita Gopinath, the first Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), was back at her college hangout spot in Delhi yesterday. Posting a picture on X, formerly twitter, Gita Gopinath shared that she used to spend hours at the JP tea stall at Delhi School of Economics.

Ms Gopinath was accompanied by director of the Delhi School of Economics Prof Ram Singh at the tea stall.

"A walk down memory lane: Hanging out at the JP tea stall at my alma mater Delhi School of Economics @UnivofDelhi. Spent many hours at the tea stall back in the day. Thank you Prof. Ram Singh (Director of DSE) for inviting me back!" she captioned the post.

Ms Gopinath was in the national capital to attend Delhi School of Economics' 75th anniversary celebrations. There, she interacted with the students and had a conversation with NK Singh, Chairman of 15th Finance Commission of India. She shared a glimpse of the event on X.

Enjoyed my fireside chat with ⁦@NKSingh_MP⁩ and interacting with students at the Delhi School of Economics ⁦@UnivofDelhi⁩ as part of the 75th anniversary celebrations. pic.twitter.com/QRUDbfUol0 — Gita Gopinath (@GitaGopinath) August 17, 2024

Ms Gopinath did her masters from Delhi School of Economics of the University of Delhi after doing her bachelors from Lady Shri Ram College of the same university. She then earned another master's degree from the University of Washington before doing her PhD from Princeton University.

While in India, Ms Gopinath met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and congratulated her on the policy continuity in the fiscal consolidation path followed by the Government of India.

The First Deputy Managing Director @IMFNews, Ms. @GitaGopinath, called on the Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman, in New Delhi, today.



Ms. @GitaGopinath congratulated the Union Finance Minister on the policy continuity in the fiscal consolidation path followed by the… pic.twitter.com/T40ys37u9o — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) August 17, 2024

Ms Gopinath also had a wide-range discussion with NDTV, in which she said that India will need a multi-pronged approach to create jobs instead of targeting only a few areas to add more workers.

"India has done extremely well in headline growth numbers... It is the fastest-growing major economy in the world. If you look at the last decade, growth has averaged around 6.6 per cent. Certainly India's growth has been much more capital intensive, but much less in hiring a lot more workers, in creating a lot more jobs," Ms Gopinath told NDTV.

She also spoke about climate change and how it is impacting the Indian economy and what India needs to do to become a developed nation by 2047.

